Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has penned an emotional note for his father and said that he would give every cell in his presence to remember his skin. Babil took to Instagram and shared a motley of pictures of his father Irrfan and him, working behind the camera. He wrote: "I'm working Baba. You pushed through demons, up in your feelings, no one gets it, no? I'd give every cell in my presence to remember your skin, My spinal chord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close, I wish I would have known how it feels to end, so I can begin." Daughter’s Day 2020: Did You Know Late Actor Irrfan Khan Desperately Wanted To Have a Girl Child?

"Why are you surprised? It's the job of the Politician to choose to lie, and when I'm bleeding, I know, sleep is just death being shy. I pray for you, our farmers, in our self-illusiveness we thought we were better, I hope we can surrender. I hope we find a way. I miss you India. (No political comments please, this is not a political expression.)" Babil and his mother Sutapa Sikdar keep sharing memories of Irrfan on social media. The actor passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Adorable Childhood Photo with Late Father, Says ‘I Hate Realising Everyday That You’re Gone’

Check Out Babil Khan's Instagram Post Below:

Irrfan was still under treatment when he returned to acting with "Angrezi Medium", a follow-up to his 2017 hit, "Hindi Medium". Irrfan's final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood's last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation. In "Angrezi Medium", Irrfan played a small town father willing to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter's dream of a foreign education, so much so that he lands in a hilarious mess.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).