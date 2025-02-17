Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, is one of the most loved Bollywood films of all time. Upon popular demand, the 2016 romantic drama directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao was re-released in theatres on February 7, 2025. Since then, the movie has been captivating audiences once again with its heartfelt story and mesmerising songs, with fans storming to the theatres in huge numbers to watch the film. Amid this, Mawra Hocane, the Pakistani actress who played the female lead in the film, has addressed the possibility of returning for Sanam Teri Kasam 2. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Full Movie Online and Download: Here’s Where You Can Watch Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Romantic Film Online Amid Its Re-Release in Theatres.

Mawra Hocane To Return for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Sequel?

Mawra Hocane, who portrayed Saru in Sanam Teri Kasam, finally discussed the possibility of returning for a sequel of her beloved film with Harshvardhan Rane. In a recent interview, the Pak actress revealed that she was excited to participate in Sanam Teri Kasam 2 but also shared that she is ready to accept any decision regarding the casting. She said, "If it's possible for me to be a part of it, I'd love to, but been if it isn't, there's no hard feeling."

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Release Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soham Rockstar Entertainment (@sohamrockstrent)

During the interview, Mawra specifically praised their film's producer, Deepak Mukut and said that he deserves success more than anyone else. She extended her best wishes to him and expressed hope that the sequel would achieve even greater heights regardless of her participation. ‘Deewaniyat’: Amid ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Release Success, Harshvardhan Rane Announces New Project Directed by Milap Zaveri (See Motion Poster).

Earlier in an interview, directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao revealed that Sanam Teri Kasam was always envisioned as a two-part story. They also mentioned that the sequel is already in the works and after their first part's re-release, they are now excited to present the sequel to the audience by Valentine's Day 2026.

