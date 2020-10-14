On Wednesday, singer Neha Kakkar posted a picture where she is seen posing with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Preet. The image seems to be a poster of a new song. "NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar... featuring my Rohu @rohanpreetsingh. 21st October," Neha captioned the post. However, fans and colleagues are confused. Neha Kakkar Makes Her Love For Rohanpreet Singh Instagram Official, Says ‘You’re Mine’!

Reacting to it, singer and "Indian Idol" co-judge Vishal Dadlani commented: "I am confused again. Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf Saaf batao, kapde silwane hai ya download/stream/share karna hai (be clear, should I get clothes stitched for your wedding or should I download/stream/share)?" Indian Idol 12: Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya Are Back As Judges of Singing Reality Show (Watch Video)

"What's happening ? Are you really getting married?," a user wrote. However, the post didn't go down well with a section of social media users. "Itna drama ek song ke liye (So much of drama for a song)?" an Instagram user commented. "Too much promotion," another felt.

Check Out Neha Kakkar’s Instagram Post Below:

Neha and Rohan Preet, who is also a singer, have been sharing loved-up posts about each other on social media for a while now. Earlier rumours have suggested that the two plan to get married on October 21, but after Neha's recent post it seems everything was done to promote the song.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).