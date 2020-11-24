Isabelle Kaif, sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, recently made her debut in the world of Punjabi music videos with Mashallah sung by Deep Money. He says although Isabelle is new in the industry, she is very professional. "I don't give suggestions to people. She is very professional and has done a very good job in the video. She liked the song and did everything very well," Deep told IANS. Katrina Kaif and Sis Isabelle Kaif Try Out the TikTok-Like Instagram Reels Filter (Watch Video)

"There were retakes obviously, but that was okay. It was a good experience working with a new face," he added. Sharing details of the song and its video, he said that the track has a dancehall and jazz feel to it. "It's about beauty of a girl. I am at a club and I see the girl. That's where the song begins. It's like her beauty is pulling me towards her," said Deep, who had worked with superstar Salman Khan on "Race 3". Katrina Kaif Flashes Her Gorgeous Smile in a New Selfie With Her Quarantine Partner Isabelle Kaif (View Pic)

On working with the actor again, he said: "If he wants to collaborate with me again, I am open to it. I am in touch with Salman. About a month ago, I had a word with him on the phone. He likes my songs. He said he would like to work with me again. Rest, I have to work hard. I have to make a good product."

Deep hasn't finalised any Bollywood song, but said the lockdown gave him a chance to work on at least 100 tracks. "I made 100 tracks during lockdown. I have a library full of songs now. I will release a lot of singles and will pitch to filmmakers too," said Deep, whose focus is just to make good music.

