Jaaved Jaaferi is a unique talent. While he got his funny genes from his father Jagdeep, he has managed to carve an identity for himself which is far removed from the stayle of his legendary father. That's what makes him so unique. A star kid who is not a shadow of his father, neither in style nor in performance. Jaaferi's innate quality of making you crack up is simply magical. It's so effortless. Be it his Maggi commercials or his voiceovers in various movies, Jaaferi has managed to create an individual art form. But our favourite will always be hilarious narration in Takeshi's Castle. Nothing and we repeat, nothing beats that. We don't think anybody would have managed to pull it off the way he did. Jaaved Jaaferi Birthday Special: Five Old Ads Of The Actor That Prove What A Fantastic Dancer He is!.

So on his birthday today, we would like to tell you how Jaaved Jaaferi filled our growing up years with laughter from behind the mike. Jaaved Jaaferi Pens Emotional Note For Late Father Jadgeep, Reminiscing His 70 Years Long Cinema Journey

Neeli mummy and neela beta

With a rapchik replay

Jazbati General Lee

Sense of tumour

The chatur charan

You can make out from his renditions that Jaaved Jaaferi is just saying what is going in his head while watching the episodes just like us. Only he is a lot more funnier than us!

