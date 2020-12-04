We talk about underrated actors in Bollywood but comfortably forget Jaaved Jaaferi. Making rock and roll a trend in the 80s is no mean task and yet he made it such a fab mix in Meri Jung's Bol Baby Bol Rock N Roll. He has sporadically worked in movies but whenever he did he left a mark. Remember Eggjhactly? He has this impressive sense of humour which is dry but leaves you in splits. Takeshi's Castle wouldn't have been half as fun if it didn't have him behind the scene trying to decipher what is happening on screen in his own style. My Father Loved to Make His Audience Laugh: Jaaved Jaaferi on Jagdeep

But the man is an incredible dancing talent. Movies couldn't give Jaaved Jaaferi's moves its due but a lot of old commercials gave him the chance to show it off successfully. So on his birthday, let us tell you about five such commercials which will always be our favourites from the golden days of the 80s and 90s Television.

Cinkara

And you thought locking and popping was introduced in India courtesy Dance India Dance. Check Jafferi out and you will know how wrong you were

Gold Spot

Some freestyle dancing, a la Jaaved Jaaferi style!

Tata Tea

Of course, Amitabh Bachchan did a fabulous job with Jumma Chumma de de but check out this parody with Jaaved Jaaferi and the Aashiqui fame Anu Aggarwal. This is equally fabulous

Britannia Good-Day

Here something to make your day Good. Yes, he can't be seen dancing here but the wit is still on display

Maggi Ketchup

Jafferi and Maggi commercials were synonymous back in the day. In fact, if you watch all of them you will actually see the man evolve in terms of his appearance.

Now you know why kids from the 90s are crazy about Boogie Woogie. It was one of the first reality dance contest where everyone was allowed to shake and move. All that because Jaaved Jaaferi knows how to think ahead of the curve and for his passion for dance.

