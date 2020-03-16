Jacqueline Fernandez Raises the Temperature by Performing Yoga in Her New Instagram Post (Watch Video)

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez prefers to start her week the yoga way. The B-Town hottie on Monday morning shared a couple of videos on Instagram where she performs yoga, even as relaxing music plays in the background. Of course, Jackie looks hot and fit as ever in short pink frock! What the Fashion! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Isha Ambani, Diana Penty Snag a Spot in the Splurge Race!

Jacqueline captioned one of the videos: "Stretch. Keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!" In another video, she can be seen deep breathing. "Make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe!!!" she captioned it. Fans are in love with Jacqueline's fitness fetish and her comment box is naturally flooded with red hearts and fire emojis. Fans also appreciated her "sexy" figure. Pawan Kalyan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Next is a Period Comedy Set in the Mughal Era?

Jacqueline Fernandez Doing Yoga

Jacqueline Fernandez Performing Yoga

On the work front, Jacqueline's latest release is a music video of the T-Series single "Mere angane mein", where she features alongside Asim Riaz of "Bigg Boss 13" fame.