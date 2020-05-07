Jacqueline Fernandez's Pics With Her New Friend 'Jenny' Are Cute

Jacqueline Fernandez with a lamb (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez is on a Insta posting spree. She is one person to follow as her pictures are always have a touch of bubbly and happy to them! The latest series of pics that she posted are of her friend 'Jenny' which is basically a lamb. They posed for the camera and seems like Jenny loved Jackie's company. The pictures are cute. In the caption, the Srilankan beauty wrote, "My friend Jenny!" with a heart emoji. Jacqueline Fernandez Treats Salman Khan's Fans With His Shirtless Workout Picture!.

Jacqueline has always been an evident animal lover. She also often lends a helping hand when it comes to initiatives related to animals. This one is another example of her love for animals, in this case, a lamb. Check out the pictures below.

Jacqueline Fernandez With a Lamb

View this post on Instagram My friend Jenny! ❤️ A post shared by Jac’kill’ine Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on May 7, 2020 at 3:54am PDT

On the work front, Jaqueline Fernandez recently was trolled for her performance in Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer. She shared the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in this suspense thriller drama. However, not only the Shirish Kunder flick was slammed by the critics and the netizens, the actress too was targeted by the trolls. Before, Mrs Serial Killer, she was seen in another Netflix dud namely, Drive. Coming back to Jacqueline and her lamb-friend, Jenny, aren't the happy pictures too cute to handle?