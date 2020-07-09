Veteran actor Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey, better known by his stage name, Jagdeep, has passed away. He was 81. Some of the popular titles that actor has featured in are Do Bigha Zameen, Aar Paar, Brahmachari, Hum Panchi Ek Daal Ke and Andaz Apna Apna. He also made a mark with some horror movies backed by Ramsay brothers. But he gained widespread recognition for his character Soorma Bhopali, that he played in Sholay. He turned director with a standalone independent movie about the character. His contribution to Indian cinema is immense. Jagdeep Passes Away: From Sholay to Andaz Apna Apna, 5 Truly Funny Scenes of the Veteran Comedian That Will Keep Us in Smiles for Years (Watch Videos).

His son Jaaved Jafferi, in an interview with The Indian Express, has said, "My father loved what he did on screen. But he had a very tragic life, and out of that tragedy came the comedy. He would talk to us about what he went through in life," RIP Jagdeep: From Impressing Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru To Turning Director, Interesting Facts About The Sholay Actor That You Should Know Of.

Jagdeep was born in the small town of Datia. He has overcome hurdles that many actors can't even imagine. Jaaved added, "He came from the streets, after Partition, when everything was lost. He had to support himself and his mother. So all that played a big part in shaping me, my thinking and how I approached my work. He inspired me even as a human being and an actor. I learnt from him that nothing was ever too small."

