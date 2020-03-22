Janata Curfew: Vivek Oberoi Salutes The Real Heroes Of India As The Country Puts Up a Fight Against Coronavirus!

Vivek Oberoi (Image Credit: Instagram)

India is showing its solidarity and strength in her fight against the notorious coronavirus. social distancing is certainly the norm and a complete lockdown is the call of the hour. As the world faces the pandemic of Covid-19, India decides to follow a complete lockdown. In this hour of crisis, Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit by using social platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to spread awareness about the situation.

B-town celebs are emphasizing much on self isolation and taking appropriate measures to curb the outbreak of Covid-19. In his recent telivision interaction Vivek Oberoi stressed on the significance of the real heroes of the country who are working relentlessly for the safety and well being of their fellow citizens. ALSO READ: Covid-19: Sonam Kapoor Trolled Mercilessly For Supporting Kanika Kapoor! Netizens Call Sonam Dim-witted!

"Salute to people who are taking appropriate measures and are self isolating themselves for the well being of the country and the world. Janata Curfew will impose certain restrictions for our collective well being and it will help flatten the Covid-19 curve and spread of the virus. My sincere and heartfelt thanks to the police and our healthcare systems, especially the doctors and nurses. They are the real heroes who are functioning 24/7 by putting their own lives at risk. This is commendable. I salute these real heroes," said Vivek Oberoi.

Earlier today, Vivek took to Twitter to give a special message to his fans to his fellow countrymen. #WarAgainstVirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Other Celebs Raise Awareness About Preventive Measures Against COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

From Amitabh Bachchan to Ayushmann Khurrana and from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, B-town celebs are extending their support and are doing their bit to inspire their fans to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the novel corona virus. It is heartening to see that they are part of some social initiatives to drive home a major point- that of safety and caution!