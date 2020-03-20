WarAgainstVirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Other Celebs Raise Awareness About Preventive Measures Against COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and India, like several other countries is fighting to contain the spread of the virus. In an attempt to raise awareness about the pandemic and ow it can be contained if preventive measures are taken by citizens, a special video featuring A list Bollywood celebrities has now been released. The video was released on Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray's CMO Twitter handle with the hashtag 'WarAgainstVirus' on March 20. The video features actor such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh among others. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Ask Fans to 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' By Urging Them to 'Self Isolate' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

Releasing the video, the CMO Twitter handle captioned it as, "Let us all come together & win this #WarAgainstVirus Thank you. @RSPicturez & all the artists for this."It takes off with Amitabh Bachchan speaking about the pandemic and what preventive measures we can take. Other celebs including Ranveer, Alia, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor talk about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and avoiding outdoor travel. Shilpa Shetty Kundra also makes a point about following a proper diet during this virus outbreak to keep one's immunity high.

Check Out the Video Here:

Let us all come together & win this #WarAgainstVirus Thank you @RSPicturez & all the artists for this pic.twitter.com/oqBKZm7TcZ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 20, 2020

This informative video has been produced by Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty's production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez. Actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar also make an appearance in the video towards the end where the duo stress on fighting this together. Akshay is seen giving fans the message to 'Stay Clean and Stay Safe'. COVID-19 Pandemic: After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Takes Up WHO's Safe Hands Challenge (Watch Video).

Celebrities and prominent personalities across the globe have been trying to do their bit to raise awareness among their fans by providing them with the correct information on following preventive measures against the virus. Recently, we also saw Bollywood celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Ekta Kapoor take WHO's Safe Hands challenge to educate netizens on the right way to wash their hands amid coronavirus outbreak.