Covid-19: Sonam Kapoor Trolled Mercilessly For Supporting Kanika Kapoor! Netizens Call Sonam Dim-witted!

While singer Kanika Kapoor is drawing brickbats in tonnes for being irresponsible, careless and even selfish for attending public events in spite of being diagnosed with Covid 19 and thereby putting in risk of people she met wherever she travelled, as well as for risking the lives of the passengers whom she travelled with, Sonam Kapoor quickly jumped in only to support Kanika.

Sonam's haters were quick to respond by maintaining that Sonam should keep her logic to herself. One wrote " Sonam is so irritating when she tries hard to explain things where there is no logic or rationale. She comes across as dim-witted. She hurries to give a balanced opinion which looks forced at times. She should think twice before opening her mouth or twiddling her thumbs before trying to sound 'different' or intellectual, which she is not." Coronavirus Effect! Sonam Kapoor and Husband Anand Ahuja in Self-Quarantine After Returning From Their London Trip

Another user wrote, "By now we all know that you aren't too bright. But still let make things clear to you. Read slowly: irrespective of when she came, she was supposed to follow a self discipline of maintaining social distancing for 14 days. You ve just come back - you are supposed to do the same (sic)." Another user wrote, "Indians staying in India were not at risk in holi." London-Returned Sonam Kapoor Lauds the Government of India for Taking Reasonable Steps Over COVID-19

Many other tweets trolled Sonam. Adding on to Kanika's critics, veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri said the first mistake she made was to return from London. "That the first mistake she made...It was irresponsible on her part (sic)." Bappi also added, "I am an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha. I will pray for her quick recovery. She will get well soon (sic)."

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Journalist Soni Razdan in her response said on Twitter: Top leaders including the Prime Minister had already announced days before that that they would NOT be celebrating Holi, by that time it was serious enough. The UK was also a concern by then. So she was reckless and careless, and those throwing large parties were too.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra and Ashoke Pandit had slammed Kanika for callous attitude.