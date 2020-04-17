Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Perfect Family Picture With Parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor is the Best Throwback Post You'll See Today (View Pic)

Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor Throwback Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has forced everyone to spend more time on social media. It's also been that time of the year when everyone is digging up their old pictures and sharing some of the best throwback moments. Given his long career, it's no surprises that Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani has clicked some of the most amazing snaps of celebrities. The photographer recently took to Instagram to post one of the most perfect clicks of late actress Sridevi along with her family. The adorable picture shows young Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor posing with their parents. Janhvi looks stunning in a traditional attire and what can we say about the beauty that Sridevi is. Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Classical Dance Moves Won’t Let You Blink Your Eyes (Watch Video).

Dabboo Ratnani shared this amazing snap on his Instagram account and wrote, "A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless." We couldn't help but agree with the photographer that some memories are priceless and this gem of a picture is certainly amongst those. Fans of Sridevi were quick enough to shower praises for this beautiful picture and even got emotional looking at the family snap. Khushi and Janhvi truly look adorable in this one. Janhvi Kapoor Gets Her Hair Done by Sis Khushi Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Check Out the Picture Here:

Previously, Janhvi herself too had posted a few throwback pictures of her late mother Sridevi along with father Boney Kapoor from their vacations. The actress also shared an emotional note for the Bollywood superstar on her death anniversary, February 24. This picture though is certainly one of the best we have seen of the Kapoor family together.