The mystical spectacle only gets bigger as the teaser of Jatadhara’s first track, "Dhana Pisaachi" drops today, offering a haunting blend of powerful visuals, Samira Koppikar’s gripping score, and Madhubanti Bagchi’s evocative vocals. With Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha at the helm, directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal set the stage for a saga where myth collides with mystery. ‘Jatadhara’: Is Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s Supernatural Thriller Inspired From Kerala’s Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple Legend? Find Out!

What steals the spotlight is Sonakshi Sinha’s never-before-seen avatar fierce, divine, and terrifying all at once. Draped in traditional finery and brimming with raw intensity, she sheds her familiar image to embody a character that’s both mystical and commanding.

The teaser teases a world of devotion, darkness, and drama, leaving fans restless for the full track release tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

Packed with an ensemble cast including Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, and more, Jatadhara promises an epic clash of light vs darkness and human will vs cosmic fate. ‘Jatadhara’ Release Date: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu-Starrer Upcoming Film To Hit Theatres on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu.

Produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Zee Music Co powering its soundscape, Jatadhara hits cinemas on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)