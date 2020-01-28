Jawaani Jaaneman Movie: Review, Cast, Box-Office Prediction, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F Starrer

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Posters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's upcoming romantic comedy Jawaani Jaaneman is all set for theatrical release on January 31. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter also the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi Alaya Furniturewala. Helmed by Mitron (2018) and Filmistaan (2012) fame Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman brings Saif and Tabu on big-screen 20 years after the 1999 hit Hum Saath Saath Hai. They were also a part of Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan's Biwi No 1 that released in the same year. Interestingly, the title of the film draws inspiration from 80s cult disco hit of the same name from 1982 film Namak Halal which was picturised on Parveen Babi. The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman got positive reviews from the viewers and many of them are excited to see the newcomer Alaya F who plays Saif's daughter in the film. Jawaani Jaaneman Actress Alaya F Says Won’t be Surprised if I Woke Up with Kartik Aaryan in Bed.

Jawaani Jaaneman is clashing with Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy and Heer that also releases on the same day. The peppy songs from the film are a catch as well as Bollywood moviegoers are waiting to see Saif and Tabu's chemistry for the first time. With romantic comedies working well at the box-office, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's film is expected to do the same considering recent trends. If you are planning to watch Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F film in the theatre near you, here is everything you need to know about Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif Ali Khan Gets Company During Jawaani Jaaneman Promotions And It’s Taimur (View Pics)

Cast

Jawaani Jaaneman stars Said Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F in the lead. It also stars Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, Farida Jalal and Kiku Sharda in prominent roles.

Story

The story of Jawaani Jaaneman is about a 40-year-old playboy man whose life turns upside down when he comes to know that he has a 20-year-old daughter. This is the major premise of the film going by its trailer.

Trailer

Here is the Official Trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman.

Music

This film’s music is composed by Gourov-Roshin, Tanishk Bagchi and Prem-Hardeep. The lyrics are written by Preet Harpal, Mumzy Stranger, Shabbir Ahmed, Devshi Khanduri and Shellee.

Here are two popular songs of Jawaani Jaaneman.

Gallan Kardi

OLE OLE 2.0

Budget

Jawaani Jaaneman is made on an estimated budget of Rs 35 crores including print and advertising cost. Which means Saif Ali Khan and Tabu film needs to cross the Rs 60 crores mark at the box-office to be a super hit.

Box-office Prediction

2020 has been great for Saif Ali Khan with his January 10 release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior already inching towards the Rs 200 crores club. With Jawaani Jaaneman Saif is expected register yet another hit in line as romantic comedies perform well at the BO. LatestLY predicts Jawaani Jaaneman's opening day figures to be somewhere around Rs 3-5 crores. It may easily cross the Rs 12 crores in its opening weekend.

Movie Review

The reviews of Jawaani Jaaneman are not out yet. Latestly will update you with its take on the Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer. So do not forget to keep an eye on our website to catch our thoughts on the film.