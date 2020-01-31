Jawaani Jaaneman Special Screening Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon and More Grace Saif Ali Khan's Movie Show

Bollywood celebs at Jawaani Jaaneman Special Screening 1

The Bollywood celebs love to gather under the one roof to celebrate cinema. Apart from the award ceremonies, the special screenings of the films are one opportunity where they get to indulge in some we-time with each other and gossip about movies. The latest that many stars from the tinsel town were seen at was the special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F in the lead. Bollywood actors like Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon etc were seen here. Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Is Aces, Alaya F Is Fabulous and Tabu a Riot in Nitin Kakkar’s Charming Film.

As you will see below in the pictures, the stars kept it cool and casual with their style. They were here to support the newbie Alaya, who is Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actress Pooja Bedi's daughter. Here. we can also see her grandfather Kabir Bedi who probably must be having a proud moment. On the other hand, Saif and his wife Kareena gave this screening a miss. Tabu too was not papped here. Check out the gallery below to know who wore what at the occasion.

Punit Malhotra, Alaya F and Aamir Ali

Kriti and Nupur Sanon, Aparshakti Khurrana, Kabir Bedi

Ileana D'Cruz, Maniesh Paul, Zaheer Iqbal

Rakul Preet, Radhika Madan, Vaani Kapoor

Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mrunal Thakur

Sonakshi Sinha With Mudassar Aziz, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya With Ahaan Pandey

Meanwhile, Pooja Bedi reviewed her daughter's movie on Twitter saying, "So emotional!!!! Watched #JawaaniJaaneman with cast crew & family. I've laughed & wept &been filled with a multitude of emotions!!!! What an amazing feeling to watch my child on the big screen. Her ❤ & commitment to her craft is so apparent. Thank u Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a comedy film that has Saif and Tabu playing Alaya's parents." It has to see how well the fans react to this movie during the weekend.