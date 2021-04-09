Jaya Bachchan celebrates her birthday today. One of the brilliant actresses Indian Cinema has ever seen, Mrs Bachchan is an all-time favourite. It hurts that she doesn't do more movies these days. That scene where Shah Rukh Khan and Jaya Bachchan meet after several years in a mall in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is perhaps the most underrated movie moment ever. Not a single word was spoken and yet we were in tears. We fell in love with her when we saw her in Guddi which played on Doordarshan. Nobody could tell that it was her debut performance. She was naive, innocent, chirpy and so us as the star-struck girl. You relate to that character more due to the sincere portrayal by the actress than anything else. India News | West Bengal Polls: Jaya Bachchan Extends Campaign Visit Till April 11

But that's not all. Jaya Bachchan is also a very eloquent orator and a powerful personality who uses her Rajya Sabha seat in voicing the concerns of not just the country but the film industry as well. In today's context, there aren't too many people supporting the industry. India News | Are Heritage Sites in Country Well Maintained, Asks SP’s Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha

Check out five of Jaya Bachchan's fiery speeches...

Lynch the rape accused instead

For Transgenders rights

When Nirbhaya brought tears in her eyes...

How dare you!

It needs a lot of courage and a fiery spirit to talk in a session dominated by men but it's Jaya Bachchan we are talking about. She can and she will! She is a politician we all need.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).