Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name in which Nani had played the lead role. Shahid, who would be seen playing the role of a cricketer in this film, had started prepping for his role from November 2019. The film’s shooting had commenced in Chandigarh in December last year. The shooting couldn’t be completed as per the schedule owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Although the major portion of the shoot is completed, according to latest reports, about another two weeks’ work is pending. Jersey Remake: Nani Believes the Story Needed a Bigger Audience, is Glad to See Shahid Kapoor Come On Board.

Talking about the shooting of the last schedule of Jersey, a source revealed to Mid-Day, “About 15 days’ work is pending. However, before he returns to face the camera, Shahid will have to brush up on his cricket skills as crucial sports scenes will be shot in this schedule. The actor is likely to begin training next week.” However, the makers have not shared any official update about resuming the shoot in Chandigarh by September-end. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Is Nervous About Working With Dad Pankaj Kapur in His Next.

Jersey is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The film was originally scheduled to hit the theatres in August 28. But the makers had to push the release date owing to the ongoing crisis and also the shooting couldn’t be completed. The new release date is yet to be revealed.

