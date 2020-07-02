Known for belting out hits like "Kaise hua" in "Kabir Singh", "Selfish" in "Race 3", "Muskurayega India" and his latest Punjabi song "Kithe" among others, singer Vishal Mishra wants to support new artistes because he knows the value of an opportunity. "It is my goal to make sure to extend whatever love and whatever god has given me, I have to extend it to people. I know the value of an opportunity, I have come from a very small town and it's just beautiful that god has been kind. I want to extend my support, I hope I find people and work with them," Mishra told IANS. Notebook Song Nai Lagda: Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal’s Romantic Song by Vishal Mishra is a 10/10 (Watch Video)

He added: "I always feel magic shouldn't be stopped because of lack of amenities, and I would like to support people who have that magic." Talking about his latest song "Kithe", Mishra calls it special as he has composed, sung and produced the number. "It's (also) special because it's my first song that I am doing in Punjabi. A fullfledged Punjabi song is an unknown territory I am entering into. It's the melody I love and the words are beautiful, I am trying to maintain the hybrid sound that I have been trying to crack in 'Qarib Qarib Singlle', 'Kaise Hua', 'Manjha' to all the songs I have done." Manjha: Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar’s Chemistry is Just Adorable in The New Music Video

He says it's about finding the balance "between western and Indian music". He seems to be ruling the charts with romantic songs but does Mishra plan to explore any other genres in music? "People have been kind and love everything that I have released. It's not just romantic music, I am glad people love that side of me, I have explored a lot of genres. 'Saandh Ki Aankh' is an example of all folk art -- I tried to do something that suited someone who is 65-70 years old as the lead of the film. It was difficult and had a different sound scape. 'Kabir Singh' was rock ballet," he said. "I hope people continue to shower love on all the genres I do," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).