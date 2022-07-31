Bollywood actress Kajol has completed three decades in Hindi cinema. On this occasion, her husband, actor-producer-director Ajay Devgn took to his social media to share a special message for his wife. The Runway 24 actor shared a still from his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on his Instagram where he and Kajol can be seen together in a Maharashtrian folk dance. Ajay wrote in the caption: "Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you're just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories." Kajol Shares Her Looks From Bekhudi, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Helicopter Eela and More As She Completes 30 Years in the Film Industry (Watch Video).

Kajol, who started her film journey with the 1992 film Bekhudi, has delivered an array of hits in her 30 year career, most notably Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Gupt, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her on-screen pairing with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always ensured a good footfall at the theatres. Kajol Completes 30 Years in the Film Industry, Ajay Devgn Wishes Wifey ‘Many More Milestones, Movies and Memories’.

The actress made her digital debut in 2021 with her streaming film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy and is now all set to foray in the world of long-format content with her upcoming web series which will drop on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

