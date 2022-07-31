It was in 1992 when Kajol made her acting debut with the film Bekhudi. She has starred in numerous hit films such as Gupt, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Helicopter Eela and many such movies. The actress completes 30 years in the film industry today. And to mark this occasion, she has shared her looks from her popular movies and thanked everyone for supporting her in these three decades. Kajol Completes 30 Years in the Film Industry, Ajay Devgn Wishes Wifey ‘Many More Milestones, Movies and Memories’.

Kajol Completes 30 Years In Cinema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

