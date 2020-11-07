Kamal Haasan celebrates his birthday. This is one actor for whom being versatile is the only way one can be successful in the Indian film industry. He has always strived to deliver something new for his audience. Having started his work as a child actor and later as assistant choreographer, Haasan rose to prominence with some of the best Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies. His popularity and stories of his acting prowess topic of such discussion that he soon found himself debuting in Hindi movies in 1981, adding one to his fast elongating list of having worked in various languages. Did you know he worked in two Bengali movies as well? Yup, diversity is part of his CV and he takes it seriously. Ahead Of Kamal Haasan’s 66th Birthday, Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayLeader On Twitter! (View Posts)

Going back to his Hindi movies, Kamal Haasan has been part of some cult classics and today on his birthday, we will tell you all about a few of them.

Ek Duje Ke Liye (1981)

It always works if you play by your strengths in your first movie. Kamal Haasan played Vasu, a Tamil Brahman who falls for a North-Indian girl and everything goes down from there. It's a tragic romance and still has a repeat viewing value.

Sadma (1983)

What should we say about this film? The ending where Kamal Haasan tries to make Sridevi remember him is the most heart-breaking moment ever picturised in an Indian film. We will leave it at that!

Saagar (1985)

A love triangle between Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Kamal Haasan is the romantic world we all would love to be in. Who wouldn't want to be the center of attention of two guys?

Chachi 420 (1997)

Hollywood has Mrs. Doubtfire, we have Chachi 420. Kamal Haasan who impersonates an old woman to be his daughter's nanny is pure love.

Vishwaroop (2013)

People remember this more for the controversies it created but Haasan's many avatars deserve a lot of love, especially the part where he plays a kathak dancer. Graceful and beautiful!

