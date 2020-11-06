Kamal Haasan, veteran actor and politician, will be celebrating his 66th birthday on November 7, and fans have already started extending wishes to him. They are using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayLeader to wish the superstar. Kamal Haasan’s contributions to films have been praised by his contemporaries across Indian Cinema. He is an icon for youngsters and actors, a great influencer for filmmakers and a great leader for the people of Tamil Nadu. Kamal Haasan 232 To Gets Its Official Title on Tamil Icon's 66th Birthday on November 7 (View Tweet).

Fans are thrilled to celebrate Kamal Haasan’s birthday. However, owing to the pandemic situation and considering one’s health safety, it wouldn’t be safe to gather in large number unlike earlier times and have a grand celebration. But that doesn’t stop fans from celebrating on social media platforms. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by fans on Twitter. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Reunite For a Movie after 40 Years in a Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial?

#HappyBirthdayLeader

An Inspiration

To Our Boss Wishing you a happy birthday, a wonderful year & success Nammavar @ikamalhaasan You are an example of wisdom & leadership An inspiration to us. Waiting for 2021......#சீரமைப்போம்தமிழகத்தை#தலைநிமிரட்டும்தமிழகம்#ReImaginingThamizhNadu#HappyBirthdayLeader pic.twitter.com/oZ978qCbzA — Makkal Needhi Maiam - (MNM) (@MNMCentral_chn) November 6, 2020

The Rise Of King

A Great Leader

God Of Cinema

Above all, fans are going to be in for a treat tomorrow as a new film of Kamal Haasan would be announced. Tentatively titled as #KamalHaasan232 or #KH232, the makers will be sharing the film’s title tomorrow and it would indeed be the perfect gift for his fans. This is his 232nd film and a perfect day to announce about it. This untitled project is written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and will be bankrolled under the banner of Raajkamal Films International.

