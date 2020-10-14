Actress Kangana Ranaut put on 20 kilos for her role as late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa in the biopic, Thalaivi, and is now working at returning to her earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Tweeting a photo from her workout session, Kangana wrote: "I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Kangana Ranaut Slams Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Others for Filing a Case Against Media Houses, Says ‘I Will Continue to Expose You All’

Waking up early and going for a jog/walk... who all are with me?" The actress had recently shared that she has completed the latest schedule of the upcoming biopic. "With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi -- the revolutionary leader. Kangana Ranaut Responds to Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan’s Confession About Depression (Read Tweet)

Kangana Ranaut's Awesome Transformation Sets Serious Fitness Goals

I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me ? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/4HP6jSRGq5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2020

After corona, many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team," she had written. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).