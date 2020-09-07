Actress Kangana Ranaut has thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with Y-plus category security, following her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who has asked her to stay away from Mumbai. "This shows that no one can crush a patriot in the country. I am thankful to Home Minister Amit Shah. Had he wanted, he would have told me to visit Mumbai later amid the ongoing tension but he respected India's daughter and acknowledged my self-respect. Jai Hind," Kangana wrote on her verified Twitter account. Kangana Ranaut Given Y-Plus Security by Centre, to Be Guarded by 10 Armed Commandos

On Monday, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted 'Y' category security to Kangana ahead of her return to Mumbai from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. A Home Ministry official, requesting anonymity, told IANS that Ranaut will be given round the clock security cover by a specialised security wing of one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). However, the official said, it was not yet confirmed if the security will be provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Kangana Ranaut Gets Y Plus Category Security, Centre Approves Demand Ahead of Her Visit to Mumbai

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Thank You Tweet For HM Amit Shah

Kangana courted controversy when she recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. Her reaction came after Sanjay Raut had warned her against returning to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh. Many people are asking the actress to apologise for her comments, but she has shared the video to assert that she has complete freedom of expression.

