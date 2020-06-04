Karan Johar Calls His Son Yash a 'Jewel Thief' In Another Adorable Video Shared By Him!

Roohi and Yash (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Okay so here we have another cutesy video by Karan Johar already! The Bollywood filmmaker keeps on sharing adorable videos of his twin kids Yash and Roohi on the Instagram. Called as 'lockdown series', they are basically nothing but short videos where KJo interacts with them on silly subjects and they respond in the most innocent ways. Here's the new one from the series and it goes without saying that it is super cute! Watch Karan Johar's 'Rapid Fire' With Yash and Roohi!.

In this video, the director legit calls his son a 'Jewel Thief' humorously! The kids are seen playing with Roohi's ornaments. While Yash totally hates being called 'pretty,' he just wants people to call him 'Yash bhaiyya.' The siblings don't at all pay any heed to what their father is talking and get into a tiff over those ornaments. Yash runs away with them and Roohi chases him as Karan calls him a 'Jewel Thief'. Every sibling story ever, right? PS: Jewel Thief is a popular 1967 Bollywood spy film starring Dev Anand, Vyjayantimala.

Karan's Post:

View this post on Instagram He’s a jewel thief !!!! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 4, 2020 at 4:05am PDT

Hope that these videos keep coming even after the lockdown ends! Kids can be the best stress busters and mood up-lifters after all! Just recently, Karan's BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan too posted a cute pic of her son Taimur Ali Khan. He was laying on dad Saif Ali Khan's back, all giggling and happy. These posts just make Instagram a bit of a relieving place to be on, don't they?