Taimur's Got Dad Saif's Back; Kareena Kapoor Shares a Cute Picture of Her Favourite Boys

Saif-Taimur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her two favourite boys. And well, honestly, she has made her fans' day. The actress shared a cute picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur. With the lockdown, it has been months since we saw Taimur's pictures courtesy the paparazzi. So, the fans of the internet's favourite baby have to rely on Kareena as their official source to get his pictures. And this has got to be one of the cutest pics of Tim. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pics of the 'Pataudi Family Tree' Made By Niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu!

In the pic, Taimur is lying on Saif's back. Kareena puns on it in her caption, "Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally" She used hashtags like #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Here:

Earlier, Kareena had shared a screenshot of a video call between Taimur and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan. Taimur was keenly watching his brother in his Taekwando class.

Kareena has been making quite a splash on social media ever since she has joined the platform. The actress recently posted about George Floyd's death. After receiving criticism, she also posted about how all lives matter. She also posted about the floods in West Bengal.