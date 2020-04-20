Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Now Have An Adorable Opinion On His 'Manish Malhotra Kurta'! (Watch Video)

Yash- Roohi Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi are winning the internet and how! The cute son and daughter of the Bollywood filmmaker are kind of obessed with his wardrobe but who wouldn't be, right? In case you are late to the party, the Dharma honcho has been posting a lockdown series where he captures his kids' shenanigans in a video. He has posted several of them until now, all of them which are equally adorable! The latest one is about his Manish Malhotra kurta!

Yash and Roohi are definitely not the ones who would mince their words while talking to their papa. Just like other videos, they are seen being honest and adorable in this one too! As they play with KJo's black embroidered kurta, they innocently call it his mother's kurta instead of his! He then informs that it is the Manish Malhotra designed kurta! Check out the funny video below.

Yash and Roohi's Adorable Video:

From asking him to wear 'simple' clothes to commenting on his tummy, the kids have really won Karan's Instagram fam. Also, the filmmaker's industry friends too are always up for such entertaining videos and are in love with these two beautiful munchkins! Home quarantine has definitely worked in KJo's favour when it comes to enjoying his kids' company, if nothing else! The fans and the celebs would definitely love to see more of these fun videos through the series. What do you think?