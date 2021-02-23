Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan was blessed with a baby boy once again on February 21, 2021. Ever since the couple have welcomed their second child, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for them across social media platforms. Saif had thanked everyone through a statement that read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” Well, Kareena and her newborn have been discharged from the hospital. And pictures of Taimur and his baby brother have gone viral all over the internet. It’s a Boy for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan: Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor and Other Celebs Congratulate the Couple on the Newborn’s Arrival!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her second son have been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The mommy-son duo along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur have headed back to their Bandra abode. Fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the Chote Nawab and here it is! The paparazzi have captured pictures of little munchkin. The baby boy is seen in his nanny’s arms, wrapped in blue and white combination coloured cloth and seated in the backseat of the car. Well, the baby’s face isn’t clear but we are sure, fans must be happy to catch this sweet little glimpse. But yeah, one can see how Saif and Taimur are excited about taking the newborn home. Take a look at the pictures below: Karisma Kapoor Shares a Priceless Throwback Pic To Congratulate Kareena Kapoor Khan on Her Newborn.

Saif Ali Khan With Taimur

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Glimpse Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Chote Nawab

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Second Child (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Little Munchkin

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Second Child (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Even Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures couldn’t be captured by the paparazzi. We wonder when the mommy dearest and her baby boy would be making their first public appearance. Also, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are yet to reveal the name of their second son.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2021 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).