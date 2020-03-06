Kareena Kapoor Khan Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut? Details Inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood's ultimate diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan's little glimpse also makes her fans curious. Be it the babe getting papped with her tiny tot Taimur to the girl making one and all go oh-la-la with her fashion choices, people love to ogle at the beauty. However, the major drawback about the actress is that even after being supremely famous, she has always stayed away from joining social media. FYI, in today's time, social media plays a key role in staying connected with fans. And guess what? Looks like Bebo has finally made an Instagram account and Nah, we ain't kidding. Kareena Kapoor Khan Keeps her Airport Fashion Extremely Basic as She Returns with Taimur (View Pics).

As a new account named 'kareenakapoorkhan' has made its presence felt on the photo and video sharing platform. While there is no display picture and much of an update on the page, but many prominent Bollywood actors have already started following the IG page. With 353k followers, the Insta page is followed by Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Manav Manglani and more. Not just this, the account has posted a cryptic post which sees a black cat passing by and then a 'loading' sign pops up. “Coming soon,” read the post’s caption. Kareena Kapoor Khan Deserves all the Praise for her Sartorial Elegance in the New Photoshoot for Bridal Asia (View Pics).

Check Out The First Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Coming soon... A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 4, 2020 at 10:31pm PST

The fact that designer Manish Malhotra and Sonam Kapoor follows the page, who happens to be Bebo's close buddies, we wonder what's cooking? And if it's really Kareena's official IG page, then well, it's going to super fun online. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Angrezi Medium. She also has other projects like Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in her kitty. Stay tuned!