Kareena Kapoor Khan Deserves all the Praise for her Sartorial Elegance in the New Photoshoot for Bridal Asia (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Begum of Pataudi sure has a royal aura to exude. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress often woos our hearts with her impeccable fashion sense and the way she presents herself with so much panache. She's probably Bollywood's first fashionista who came in long before Sonam Kapoor made us acquainted with that word. A delight for your eyes, Bebo loves strutting in style while we continue to ogle at her different pictures. On days when she isn't making any stunning appearances, Kareena is busy shooting for her magazine photoshoots that look divine and phenomenal.

After posing for different magazines like Vogue and Elle India in the past, Kareena is back as the cover girl for Bridal Asia's February issue. As the name suggests, the magazine is conceptualised in a way that it's able to offer you detailings into different categories that come along with your D-day. The 3 Idiots actress oozes glamour and charm in her various Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, Shyamal & Bhumika and Abhinav Mishra outfits that look rich, are heavily embellished and a dream come true for all the brides-to-be. They say, once a stunner always a stunner and who better than Bebo to help us prove that?

Kareena's choice of outfits are perfect for the ongoing wedding season and just in case you are yet to shop for your year-ending dates, we suggest you start bookmarking her different looks. From elegant lehenga cholis to stunning Anarkalis, the stylist did a brilliant job in picking ensembles that would flatter her body type while suiting the occasion.

While we are busy enjoying her recent lot of pictures, why don't you go ahead and ping us your thoughts about it?