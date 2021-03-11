Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a message for niece Samaira on her birthday on Thursday. Samaira, who turns 16, is the daughter of Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor. Sharing a throwback picture of her with Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan, Kareena referred to Samaira as "our first born baby". The image appears to be from a holiday as a suitcase can be seen in the image and the three seem to be at an airport. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares The First Picture Of Her Newborn Son On International Women's Day.

"You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby Happy birthday Samuuuu," she captioned the picture. Reacting to her post, her close friend Malaika Arora shared two heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Adorable Birthday Post for ‘BFF’ Amrita Arora, Says ‘Have Your Back till Eternity’.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, Kareena and actor Saif Ali Khan were blessed with their second baby last month. The actress shared a glimpse of the little one in a Women's Day post on Instagram recently.

