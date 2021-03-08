Kareena Kapoor yesterday celebrated completing a year on Instagram and promised she will be sharing much more. Today morning, she gave the first glimpse of her newborn son on Instagram. She also posted it as a part of an International Women's Day message as women can do just about anything.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing the first picture of her newborn son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)