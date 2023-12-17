Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday were spotted at the airport, along with their sons Taimur and Jehangir as the Pataudi family were heading out for a Christmas vacation. The video shows Kareena in a white formal shirt, paired with blue flared denims, red half sleeves jacket and brown boots. She completed the look with black sunglasses, her hair tied in a ponytail and earrings. The actress was seen holding a big black handbag. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Kids Prep for Christmas 2023, Show Off Their Decorated XMas Tree (Watch Video).

Saif wore a grey half sleeves tee shirt, blue denims, green half sleeves puffer jacket and a red cap. We can see in the video that the little Jeh was holding the hand of his elder brother Taimur, while they entered the airport. Saif is seen saying to the paparazzi: “Thank You and Happy Christmas”. Kareena Kapoor Looks Chic in White Shirt and Black Trousers, Leaves Dhirubhai Ambani International School's Annual Day Event with Son Taimur Ali Khan; Baby Tim Tim Steals the Spotlight (Watch Video).

Saifeena, Taimur and Jeh at Airport:

Recently, Taimur was seen performing at the annual day celebration at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. On the work front, Kareena next has The Crew, and Singham Again in the pipeline. Saif has Devara in his kitty.

