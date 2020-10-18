Kartik Aaryan is flaunting a new look and we are loving it. The actor had grown out his hair during the lockdown due to the pandemic. Today, Kartik has groomed his long locks properly. The paparazzi clicked his pictures entering Manish Malhotra's house earlier in the day. Is he turning showstopper for the designer again? Well, he got a makeover at Manish's place and, boy, he looked ah-mah-zing as he made an exit. Long hair are certainly looking good on the actor. Kartik Aaryan Shares a Happy Pic on Instagram With Caption, 'What Can Be More Contagious Than a Smile?'.

We might see him in the same avatar on the screen soon. On the work front, Kartik's belly is full as he will be seen in movies like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. He has to resume shooting for two movies and there might be a continuity problem. So, we won't be surprised if the actor chops his hair again. Well, right now, enjoy the view.

In the past, many actors in Bollywood have been seen in long hair. In his early days, John Abraham mostly kept his hair long and influenced the styling trends of the early 2000s. Tiger Shroff also entered Bollywood with long hair that he only chopped off for his film, Baaghi 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Makers To Restructure The Film’s Set Before Resuming Shoot With Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani.

Check Out Pics Of Kartik Aaryan Before Makeover Here:

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Check Out The Pictures of Kartik Aaryan After Makeover Here:

Kartik was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali movie Love Aaj Kal. The actor starred alongside Sara Ali Khan. He was also seen in

