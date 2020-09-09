The upcoming horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, there are several makers who have had to stall the ongoing shoots of films and other shows. But since the unlock phase has happened and the makers have been issued a set guidelines in order to resume the shoot, there are many who have already resumed the shooting and some are yet to restart. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan Starrer Unlikely to Resume Anytime Soon.

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are yet to resume the shooting of the film. The team has constructed a set in Lucknow that was left unused and was compromised in the monsoon, the makers will now have to restructure it first before they resume the shooting with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. About it director Anees Bazmee told Mid-Day, “We had created a haveli in Lucknow. Now that the monsoon is over, we will have to restructure the set and polish it before we start shooting. It needs a little bit of work. I will initiate talks with my art directors on the way forward.” Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan’s Horror Comedy To Resume By September.

The exact date of when the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be resumed is not known yet. The makers had ideally planned to resume by the end of this year, but now looks like they are set to resume a bit earlier. “We have decided to accelerate the process and resume shoot as soon as possible; it could be next month. The producers are working out the logistics while we get the combination dates of actors,” the filmmaker further stated. Stay tuned for further updates!

