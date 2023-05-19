Netflix's new release Kathal is a fun film about missing jackfruits. The quirky satire stars Sanya Malhotra in as a cop named Mahima Basor assigned to find a pair of jackfruits stolen from an MLA's home. Helmed by first-time filmmaker Yashowardhan Mishra, Kathal also stars Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Gurpal Singh among others and is available to stream on Netflix from May 19. Unfortunately, within hours of Kathal's release, Sanya Malhotra's Netflix film is now available for streaming on torrent sites and there are HD prints available for the film to watch online. Kathal Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra Impresses Even When Quirky Investigation of Missing Jackfruits Derails! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Apart from Kathal, there are several other newly released movies and series that have become victims of piracy. Some shows included are Citadel, Agent, Evil Dead Rise and more have been leaked online and made available to watch in HD.

