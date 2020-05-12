Katrina Kaif Is 'Brushing' Away Your Broom Confusions This Quarantine, Here's How (View Post)

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Insta)

The current lockdown scenes in the country have led to our Bollywood celebs do their household chores on their own. Be it cooking, cleaning utensils to even shopping for the veggies, the stars are doing all the things by themselves minus any house help. Among the pool of B-townies who are performing these tasks, is also actress Katrina Kaif. The Chikni Chameli of Bollywood has till now shown us how to make pancakes and chop vegetables. And now, she's back with another gyaan and it's related to brooms. Yep, Kat took to Instagram stories and shared 'lesson of the day' which she learnt while doing the cleaning her home sweet home. Katrina Kaif's Chef Mode on, Actress Posts Her Video From Kitchen on Instagram.

The actress teased fans with stories in which she can be seen flaunting the different type of brooms in her house and also suggested which one is the best. Just like a cleaning expert, according to Kaif, it's the mini-short stick broom with little bristles which is best for safai. She also added in her 'proud education' story that how the long broom does not work well on wooden floors. We never expected this out of Katrina, but see what lockdown has made our celebs do. Katrina Kaif Flashes Her Gorgeous Smile in a New Selfie With Her Quarantine Partner Isabelle Kaif (View Pic).

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story Below:

Katrina Kaif's Insta Story

Well, indeed your fans are noting down your broom lessons, miss. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was supposed to be seen next in Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi, but however due to the lockdown, the movie's release date has been pushed to an unknown date. The film stars Akshay Kumar opposite her. Stay tuned!