Katrina Kaif's Chef Mode on, Actress Posts Her Video From Kitchen on Instagram

As the lockdown has left minimal options of restaurant made delicacies for the foodie souls, many of them including Bollywood celebrities have turned chefs for cooking their own scrumptious meals.Actor Katrina Kaif who cooked pancakes with her sister in her kitchen earlier this month has once again tried a hands at cooking. Katrina Kaif Flashes Her Gorgeous Smile in a New Selfie With Her Quarantine Partner Isabelle Kaif (View Pic)

The 'Bharat' actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to post a video of herself chopping the ingredients of her meal. In the video, Kaif could not help but smile as she looks at the camera. Unlike the last time, Kaif is not seen wearing cooking gear in the latest video. Katrina Kaif Is All Hearts for Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Easter Bunnies for Life’ (View Pic)

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Tuesday = 🥘+👩🏽‍💻@🏠 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 28, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

She is rather seen dressed in a comfy dungaree paired with a white top.The 36-year-old actor has been spending her time during the lockdown by doing household chores like cleaning, cooking, and washing utensils.