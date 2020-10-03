Believe it or not, but Katrina Kaif is gearing up to play a superhero and we think it's a fabulous idea. The actress will team up with her good friend and director, Ali Abbas Zafar for this big project and expectations from this duo is already touching the sky. While the filmmaker has finished penning the script, he plans to start working on it in January 2021. The actress, meanwhile, has started her physical prep and is excited to start shooting for the venture. Katrina Kaif's Rumoured Superhero Film Might Have a Budget of Rs 90 Crore.

Ali in her recent conversation with Hindustan Times opened up about his new project and how his lead actress has already started doing her bit. "Katrina has already started her physical prep. But she has a few other commitments to wrap up before starting work on the superhero films," he said while also adding that he's currently in Dubai working on the same.

"Right now, I -- along with my team -- is working out of Dubai. The reason being: an international team is working with us on the series but due to the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions, it wouldn’t have been easy for them to fly in-and-out of India," he added while stating that in order to function properly, they have been stationed in Dubai. Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani: When B-town Beauties Flaunted their Love for Cartoon and Comic Book Characters.

Ali Abbas Zafar intends to make a superhero universe. “It begins with Katrina’s film. My third superhero movie will have Indian mythology as the backdrop and the fourth one comes from Indian Army” he had said when asked to spill some beans on his idea of developing a universe. The director is also working on Mr India trilogy which is a story on a commoner taking on a powerful villain. The ideas certainly sound promising and we are excited to see how they turn out to be.

