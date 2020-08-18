Whoever said only boys are obsessed with comic books has no idea which century he's living in. Girls these days are equally enthusiastic about the whole comic book culture and follow it rigorously. Credit the huge success of Marvel movies in recent times or the superhero movies overall but comic book characters are a huge rage among the youngsters and its obsession can be seen in our Bollywood divas as well. However, their fondness isn't restricted to superheroes and goes beyond it for cartoon characters as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria or Bhumi Pednekar - Who Nailed this Manish Malhotra Sequined Saree Better? Vote Now.

From Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Anushka Sharma - B-town's leading ladies have proudly flaunted their love for cartoon characters in the past and when we say 'flaunt', we mean incorporating them in their personal wardrobes. While Anushka's own fashion label, Nush had earlier sold merchandise with Supandi's prints, Disha like Kareena is a self-proclaimed Wonder Woman fan. Don't believe us? Check out a few pictures of their outings from the recent past. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in her Black Corset Dress?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Wonder Woman Fan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma Roots for Suppandi

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday is a Marvel Freak

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wonder Woman Love for Disha Patani

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lastly, Katrina Kaif Showing off her Love for Tom and Jerry

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This whole idea about having a fashion line inspired by cartoon characters is a different league altogether. It's a mania that's yet to pick momentum in India but is already a multi-million dollar business abroad. The fashion here isn't about being glamorous. Instead, it's about blending two words - geek and charm together. There's a completely different fan base for it and you need to be crazy enough to understand its rage.

But on a lighter note, there's no harm in going with the flow and picking merchandise for the sake of it. In the end, it's all about enjoying - character or fashion should be your choice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).