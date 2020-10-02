Kay Kay Menon turns 54 today. The actor made his debut in the '90s with some underrated film. His performances began to generate interest in the audience starting from 2000. "After Sarkar, I didn’t have to introduce myself as an actor," he said in an interview. He has starred in many unforgettable movies including Life in a Metro, Bhopal Express, Gulaal - the last two are not available online to watch. But, there are many movies featuring the actor that you can watch online on his birthday today. We are going to list down a few movies. Kay Kay Menon on the Success of His Hotstar Series Special Ops: ‘Never Seen Such Love and Appreciation for My Work in Movies’.

"Today, I value an actor’s ability to perform consistently well. I’d like to live my entire life doing that. Then I’ll feel that I’ve been a decent actor. It cannot be just one or two good films. I want my work to outlive me," the actor has said in an interview. Going through his filmography, you can be sure that his works will always be some of the finest performance in Indian cinema. Special OPs Star Kay Kay Menon Says He Lacks the Skill to Market Himself but Won’t Step Down from Promoting His Work.

Shaurya (2008) - YouTube, Zee5, MX Player

Directed by Samar Khan, the movie is a remake of the Hollywood film, A Few Good Men. The courtroom drama sees Menon playing Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh. The movie is extremely relevant in the current times we live in with pseudo-patriotism driving the people.

Shaurya is available on multiple platforms including Zee5 and MX Player, but you can most easily watch it on YouTube for free.

Haider (2014) - Netflix

While Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider is a Shahid Kapoor show, Kay Kay Menon's performance is stealthy and strong. You'd find yourself thinking about him and his character out of the blue.

Watch Script To Screen Comparison Of This Scene Ft Menon and Kapoor

Rahasya (2015) - Zee5

Based on Arushi Talwar murder case, this movie is a riveting investigative drama. While Talwar was more of a legal standoff kind of film, Rahasya takes creative liberties and dives deep into the probe, following the CBI officer played by Kay Kay Menon. The cinematography and the sound design are brilliant.

Vodka Diaries (2018) - Prime Video

Not the brightest film in Menon's career, but it is a one-time entertaining watch. Menon appears in the lead role as ACP Dixit, who can't decide if he is losing his mind of something other-worldly is happening to him. Cinematography is top-notch.

Sarkar (2005) - Disney+ Hotstar

Menon was up against the superstar Amitabh Bachchan in this film by Ram Gopal Verma - with which his career seems to have peaked. Menon held his ground in presence of Big B. He even earned a Filmfare nomination for his performance.

