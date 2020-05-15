Kay Kay Menon on the Success of His Hotstar Series Special Ops: ‘Never Seen Such Love and Appreciation for My Work in Movies’

Kay Kay Menon's Upcoming Web-Series Special Ops Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Kay Kay Menon is glad that people loved his role in web series "Special Ops", and says he never got "such a quantum of love and appreciation" for his work in movies. "It's a wonderful feeling knowing that millions of people across India have watched 'Special Ops'. I have never seen such a quantum of love and appreciation for my work in movies as I have got for this character -- it's out of this world and I feel like we have made history," said Kay Kay, who essays the role of Himmat Singh in the web series. Special Ops Star Karan Tacker on How COVID-19 Lockdown Has Turned Him to a Chef.

"My sincere thanks to all the viewers, for all the varied degrees of love that we have received," he added. Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has directed the series along with Shivam Nair. The eight-episode Hotstar Special spy action thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India has faced over the last 19 years, including the 26/11. The show went live on March 17 in seven languages on Hotstar VIP. Millions of Indians have watched the show. Special OPs Star Kay Kay Menon Says He Lacks the Skill to Market Himself but Won’t Step Down from Promoting His Work

Talking about the success, Neeraj said: "When we started working on the story of 'Special Ops' we knew it was something unique, and to receive this kind of love and feedback -- it is extremely overwhelming. "A story of this scale and magnitude was never before produced in India in this format and I'm glad that it worked out perfectly well. We're realising the true reach and impact of the digital space.

From what I have been told, it is one of the biggest shows of 2020 on the OTT. I would say the true success of the show comes from the numerous requests from the audiences asking for a sequel," he added. To this, producer Shital Bhatia added: "We are humbled with the response from the audiences and this will encourage us to keep raising the bar!" The show also features Saiyami Kher, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, K.P. Mukherjee and others.