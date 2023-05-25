Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy was premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Reportedly, the flick got a standing ovation for seven minutes by the audiences at the event. Starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat as the leads, the movie revolves around the story of an ex-insomniac police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation. Having said that, as per early reviews, Kennedy has received lukewarm response from critics. Here, check out the review roundup of thriller below. Sunny Leone at Cannes 2023! Kennedy Actress Stuns in Sexy Pink Thigh-High Slit Gown at the Prestigious Event (View Pics).

Variety: "Kennedy is thus best enjoyed on a setpiece-to-setpiece basis, as the director’s genre smarts show themselves best in energized individual action sequences: a pounding chase by foot across the rooftops and walkways of crumbling Mumbai apartments, a joltingly short-tempered sidewalk shootout, a grisly execution with a cast-iron chapatti pan."

Screen Daily: "Kennedy’s thematic darkness is matched by an inky city-at-night-shoot, carried out during the city’s varying stages of lockdown. Kashyap has his following, and an international art-house reputation which still lingers from Gangs of Wasseypour. His output, though, can be inconsistent, and Kennedy seems more like a thinly-conceived, quick-shoot Covid-19 footnote to the director’s prolific career."

Film Companion: "Kennedy works as an atmospheric mood piece – the cinematography by Sylvester Fonseca is superb. The film is set during the Covid-19 era, and in many scenes the character wears masks."

To note, Kennedy marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after Ugly (2013) and Dobaaraa (2022).

