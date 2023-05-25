After making her Cannes debut in a maroon dress, Sunny Leone for the premiere of her movie Kennedy opted for a sexy gown. The actress went bold and wore a pink thigh-high slit couture with cape for the red carpet and looked every bit gorgeous. Further, to add the oomph, she went for red lips and subtle makeup. Leone was accompanied by Kennedy director Anurag Kashyap and her co-star Rahul Bhat as she posed with them at Cannes Film Festival. Sunny Leone At Cannes 2023: Kennedy Actress Steals The Show In Beige Printed Dress Paired With A Jacket (View Pics).

Sunny Leone's Cannes Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Team Kennedy at Cannes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

