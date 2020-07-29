Sanjay Dutt turns 61 on July 29, 2020. On the occasion, the makers of the Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 2, released a new poster of the Bollywood star as Adheera, the film's main antagonist. While comparisons of his unusual character design were made to Ragnar from the series Vikings, Sanjay Dutt's Adheera look has been liked by the fans of the star, as well as that of the film. It is making us more and more eager to see how his role pans out when KGF Chapter 2 hits the screens. KGF Chapter 2: Twitterati Compares Sanjay Dutt’s Intense Look As Adheera To Ragnar Lothbrok From Vikings (View Tweets).

Now, KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 Kannada film, KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) that has the dynamic star Yash as the lead. The movie was a huge hit, even outside the state, thanks to the involvement of Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment as producers. Thanks to the success of the film, the makers have amped up the scope and reach of the sequel, by casting Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the film.

While KGF: Chapter 2 does mark Dutt's debut in Kannada cinema, it is not his first foray into Southern territory. Way back in 1998, Sanjay Dutt had made a cameo appearance in the Telugu film, Chandralekha. The movie, directed by Krishna Vamsi, was a remake of the Hollywood film, While You Were Sleeping, though it was closer in treatment to Priyadarshan's Malayalam remake, also named Chandralekha.

Sanjay Dutt had played a man who is not mentally well and brings trouble to the protagonist, played by Akkineni Nagarjuna... for about two minutes.

Check out the cameo below:

Interestingly, fellow Bollywood star Anil Kapoor had donned the same role in the Malayalam remake, that had Mohanlal in the lead. The movie was also remade in Hindi with Salman Khan as Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, where Shah Rukh Khan had done the cameo.

While he had already made his South 'debut', KGF Chapter 2 would feature Sanjay Dutt in his first full-length South role. Will he be speaking Kannada in the film? Will we see some terrific action scenes between him and Yash? We are waiting and watching!

