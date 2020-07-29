Before it became cool to call each other Baba in the industry, it was Sanjay Dutt who made this endearment click. It sounds a lot fancy now but during the 80s, when Sanjay debuted, it was used as an endearment. He was the Sanju baba of Bollywood. Dutt is perhaps the only few actors who have openly talked about the many mistakes he committed in his life and his means to redeem himself. He completed his sentence when he was found guilty of illegal possession of arms in connection to the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. Today he is a free man doing everything to not let his past catch up with him. KGF Chapter 2 Makers To Unmask Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera On July 29! (View Poster)

When we went digging for some interesting facts about Dutt, we found it really difficult to sift through many instances of his behaviour under the influence of drugs. We still tried to pick 10 facts about him that we feel you need to know apart from his drug addiction.

#By the people

Filmfare reports that when Sunil and Nargis Dutt were expecting, they posted a commercial on a newspaper asking people to suggest a name for their child. Nargis took a liking for 'Sanjay' and decided if their child is a boy, he will be named so.

#First time

Sanjay Dutt's first on-screen appearance was as a child actor in Reshma Aur Shera in a Qawwali. It starred his father.

#Jail earnings

In jail, Dutt used to do everything like a regular prisoner. He used to make paper bags which earned him Rs 30000 or more. But he used the majority of it at the canteen and by the time, he was released, he had only Rs 450. He gave it to his wife Maanyata.

#The first smoke

Sanjay learned to smoke at the age of 9. Sunil Dutt used to have guests over a lot at this place and the young Sanjay would be amazed to see them smoke. He would later pick up the buds from the astray and do the same. One day, he was caught smoking in the bathroom by Sunil Dutt and beat him up with his shoes.

#A businessman

While he was in a rehab in the US, Sanjay decided he wouldn't want to go back to India. Instead, he would start his business in the US. But his father convinced him to give acting another shot.

#The body

Sanjay Dutt wanted a disciplined life after getting out of rehab. It also helped that he saw a lot of Arnold Schwarzenegger movies. He got heavily invested in building his body. Sanjay had one of the envious physiques in the 90s.

#A whirlwind wedding

Sanjay Dutt proposed his second wife Rhea Pillai on Valentine's Day 1998. They got married without informing anyone about it.

#No politics would do

Sanjay Dutt wanted to contest elections in 2006 with a BSP ticket but the court didn't allow him as his case was still on.

#Van and Guns & Roses

Sanjay Dutt apparently offered his van for the Guns & Roses group on their tour of India. He was a fan of their music.

#Like my father

Sanjay apparently wanted to play Sunil Dutt's role in Sanju which released in 2018. While the producers did give it a thought, they ultimately settled for Paresh Rawal.

