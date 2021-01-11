The overwhelming response to the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 has left cast members Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt excited. The teaser of the film, which brings back Kannada superstar Yash as Rocky, has received over 132 million views on YouTube since release on January 7. Raveena who is shown as a woman in power in the teaser, said: "I am grateful to see the kind of huge response our teaser has received world over. It's really overwhelming to see how the audiences have reacted to the teaser and it has broken all records. We have worked hard on the film and hope that the audiences continue to shower us with the same love eventually when the film hits the screen. We are all really happy" KGF Chapter 2: From Becoming the Most Viewed Teaser to Being the Most Expensive Kannada Film – 5 Interesting Fact About the Yash Starrer Action Film

KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the villain Adheera in the film is also happy with the teaser response. "I am overwhelmed with the love that we have received for the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 from the fans and audience. We have garnered over 125 million views in such a short span of time, it is crazy. KGF Chapter 2 Teaser: Yash’s Explosive Act With His Machine Gun Against The Enemies Makes His Fans Go Crazy!

The whole team has put in a lot of hard work and it has paid off with the reaction we have received. This gives me the immense motivation to continue giving my best for the fans who believe in me," he says and adds, "Yeh toh abhi teaser tha picture abhi baaki hai, can't wait for everyone to watch it. I am extremely excited for this film," he said. The film directed by Prshanth Neel will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).