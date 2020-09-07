Here is the official confirmation coming from the makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli. Their new release will join the list of movies like Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Laxmmi Bomb and others who ditched their theatrical releases to opt for digital premiere instead. The film will hit Zee Plex on October 2, 2020, but the chances are, it may not garner enough money on the first day of its release. For the ones who are wondering about the money factory and why it came in the picture here, let us explain you. Khaali Peeli Teaser: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Go On a Crazy Ride The 'Bambaiyya Style' (Watch Video).

Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will be the first pay-per-view film from ZeePlex. Which means you will have to pay a certain amount to watch it on your laptop or mobile screens. It's basically like watching movies in theatres - the only difference being that theatres are your homes in this case. It's only after you pay in the desired amount that you'll be able to watch it online unlike the recent OTT releases that were free for the platform's subscribers.

It's a risky move and despite October 2 being a Gandhi Jayanti, the chances of it having a successful opening are very bleak. Blame it on the nepotism debate going on in the industry or simply the mentality of the users. Viewers will definitely question the reason for paying for something that they are supposed to watch from the comfort of their homes. While the concept is quite popular in the west, it's yet to gain momentum in the Indian market. Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter Shares Pics of His First Look Test for Ananya Panday Starrer (View Post).

Check Out the Announcement

Khaali Peeli directed by Maqbool Khan sees Ishaan as a taxi driver and Ananya as his passenger. While some reports suggest if the film is a remake of Vijay Deveakonda's Taxiwala, we are unsure about it as their premises look completely different. And while we patiently wait for its release, do let us know if you are willing to watch it online by paying extra bucks for it. Tweet us your answers at @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).