Still admiring Alia Bhatt's Manyavar Mohey ad or going gaga over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's advertisement together? Well, we suggest you move on. Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda's latest commercial is here to win your hearts and find a place in your list of favourites. The Kabir Singh actress took to her Instagram account to share her new advertisement with the Arjun Reddy star (we bet you didn't notice this connection) and while there's nothing extraordinary about it, it is bound to warm your hearts. Kiara Advani Can’t Stop Blushing While Posing With Arjun Reddy Hero Vijay Deverakonda! See Pics.

We won't deny, the premise did remind us of Dharma movies where families sit together on a long dining table relishing their happy connections. The hero is smitten by our heroine and she's falling for him. Their chemistry is palpable and well, that's about it. The commercial is of an apparel brand and their outfits are worth taking notes from. This is Vijay and Kiara's second advertisement together and we must say, they make for a likeable couple. Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani Photographed in Mumbai Post Photoshoot! Fans Can’t Keep Calm After Seeing Them Together (View Pics).

Check Out their Advertisement

Seeing Kiara and Vijay's chemistry in here, we wonder if they should sign a movie together. The duo will look great on-screen. While she has already worked in the regional cinema with Mahesh Babu, Vijay is gearing up for his pan-India release with Ananya Panday. Probably, in future they'll make an announcement together.

